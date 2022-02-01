How Hare Krsna Movement converged for special vedic prayers against mysterious occurrences

His Grace Devarishi Das

Special prayers said for Ghana

Hare Krsna Movement prays against crimes, others



Ghanaians urged to pray to avert danger



The International Society for Krsna Consciousness (ISKCON) popularly known as Hare Krsna Movement has organized a special prayer known as Yajna (fire sacrifice) to intercede for Ghana in the face of unexplainable fire outbreaks, crimes, natural disasters, and impending ones per astrological revelations.



According to the officiating priest who performed the special prayers, His Grace Devarishi Das, this is the first of its kind the Hare Krsna Movement decided to do these urgent prayers for the nation and to make it public.



Asked why now, he said "sometimes we [Hare Krsna Movement] receive criticisms from people for not adding our voices and inputs when other faiths announce their intention to intercede for the nation in prayers in times of crisis.



"It's as though we care less about what goes on in the country, but that is actually not the case. We're Ghanaians too."

According to H. G. Devarishi Das who is also a sought-after astrologer, purohita, pranic healer, and palmist, the universe is going through a revolution of a sort, hence, every nation needs purging and Ghana is no exception.



"Ghana needs purging and spiritual succor now. Some of the ills and unexplainable occurrences are not merely physical and sheer coincidences. The higher beings are displeased with the actions of men."







Giving a brief explanation on the uniqueness of the prayer, he said: "the fire deity known as Agni was invoked to light the fire.



"The congregation sat around the lit fire and threw grains into the fire while several powerful vedic mantras were chanted to invoke protection, blessings, and seek forgiveness from the higher beings.

"All the four corners and gates of the country have been cleansed with this purification prayer."



He further mentioned that these prayers shall be repeated at a later time yet to be communicated to the public.



He was hopeful that the general public would be a part of the next session because as a non-sectarian religious movement, the Hare Krsna Movement welcomes and worships with people from all walks of life irrespective of social status, race, tribe, faith, religion.



