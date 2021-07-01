How Hawa Koomson ‘locked’ the sea

• Mavis Hawa Koomson has locked the sea from fishing

• She did that at the Keta in the Volta Region



• The closed season is from July 1 to July 31



Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, together with the Fisheries Commission, has banned fishermen from going to the sea as part of a one-month closed season which starts from Thursday, July 1 to July 30, this year.



The ban is binding on artisanal fishing and inshore fleets, as well as industrial fleets.



The fishing operators were asked by the ministry to berth at all landing sites by midnight of June 30.

In a video sighted online by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, June 30, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is seen holding a large wooden key going to a shoreline with some elders and people of Keta in the Volta Region to close the sea.



When she got to the banks of the shore, the minister pointed the key toward the sea, turned the key rightwards midair and symbolically locked the sea.



Koomson did that three times amidst cheers from the elders and people.



Watch below how the minister symbolically locked the sea.



