How I lost my job, property and wife to drugs – Police Investigator in MV Benjamin cocaine bust

Detective Sergeant Nobert Anane Dei

One of four police detectives in the infamous MV Benjamin Cocaine bust, Detective Sergeant Nobert Anane Dei has revealed that he lost his job and marriage as a result of his involvement in drugs.

He indicated that he has now come to the realization that cocaine is a demonic commodity and once you start, there is the possibility of perpetually getting hooked up and one would need a miracle to be saved.



“I deserted duties as a result of my addiction to cocaine, I was tried in absentia and sacked. I sold all my property and my wife divorced me. The police service realized I had a problem in the wake of me moving from one place to the other. I sold my Opel Astra, TV and any other property I could lay my hands on. I was just ready to do anything to survive”, he revealed in an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, he started stealing from friends and relations to finance his addiction adding that he literally became wayward and homeless.

“I was now forced to be sleeping in ghettos and under bridges because I had been kicked out of the police barracks since I was no longer with the Police Service. I was a pickpocket and engaging in all manner of acts”, he revealed.



It would be recalled that In July 2008, the Accra Fast Track High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Anin Yeboah, now Chief Justice, convicted and sentenced Joseph Kojo Dawson, the owner of the MV Benjamin and Managing Director of Dashment Company Limited; Isaac Arhin, a sailor; Phillip Bruce Arhin, a mechanic; Cui Xian Li, the vessel engineer, and Luo Yui Xing, a sailor, all crew members of the MV Benjamin, to 25 years imprisonment each with hard labour.