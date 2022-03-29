How I rejected bribes as a young Magistrate – Alhaji Mohammed Mumumi

Lawyer Mohammed Mumuni

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni has revealed while serving the country as a young Magistrate he was offered bribes by relations of suspects standing trial.

He however indicated that he chose his integrity and service to the nation over these inducements and never accepted any that came his way.



Speaking in an interview with Abdul-Jalil Naabeli of Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he indicated that as a District Magistrate at a very young age, people tried to use all kinds of methods to bribe him in order to make unfavourable rulings.



“A lot…the use all kinds of methods, they go to your relations, they go to your friends, they come with money among others”, he revealed.



Asked if he ever took any money or anything he replied “I never took anything from families of suspects or a party in a matter before a court”

Citing an instance where the family of a suspected murderer tried to bribe him the former lawmaker for Kumbungu said “I was Magistrate in Agona Swedru and I was sitting Court in Ajumako on Mondays and I was sitting Court in Winneba on Wednesdays. On a Sunday I was at home when a group of six people came in their clothes and they were looking very concerned, they were looking very worried”



He continued “ I greeted them and they said we want your father. I was very young then so they thought the Magistrate might be a bald-headed man. I told them my father is gone to Accra then they sat down for some time and told me they have a matter in an Ajumako Court tomorrow and decided to come and see him but now that he is not there this is what they brought. It was an envelope and I rejected it and indicated to them my father told me never to take anything for him”



According to him, those persons who tried bribing him were related to a hunter who mistook someone for a game and killed the person and was supposed to be brought to court for committal.



“The following day I was in court and I could spot them seated there and they were very uncomfortable”, he added.