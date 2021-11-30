How Joe Wise counted himself as 138th person to approve 2022 budget

First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu

Alban Bagbin out of the country

Majority MPs approve 2022 budget statement



Minority MPs absent from parliament



The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, was the last person on the majority side to make the numbers 138 at the time of voting on the supposed rejected budget today, November, 30, 2021.



Joe Wise who presided over today’s business in parliament stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, together with himself, form a majority to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.

This is after the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, had moved a motion on the floor of parliament to have the rejection of the budget which occurred on November 26, overturned.



Before making a determination on the matter, the acting Speaker asked the Clerke to count the number of MPs president to ascertain whether the MPs “present” and ready to participate in “voting” represented more than one-half of the house.



“Honorable members, the numbers presented to me by the Clerks at table is 137 of you plus me, MP for Bekwai, 138. Honourable members, for the avoidance of doubt. Let me read out the Constitutional requirement, so that there is no confusion as to who can vote…what numbers are required to vote to take a decision. Article 104 (1) except as otherwise provided in the constitution matters of parliament shall be determined by the majority of members present and voting.



“The majority of members present and voting with at least half of all members of parliament present. What this means is that before you take a decision the must be at least majority of all members present. With me we are 138 members. That’s a majority,” he explained.