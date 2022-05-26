How Ken Agyapong’s daughter swept awards at High School graduation in US

Assin North MP Kennedy Agyapong and daughter Yvonne

Kennedy Agyapong attends daughter’s High School graduation

Yvonne Agyapong sweeps four subject specific honours



Young Agyapong to pursue higher education at Yale University



Yvonne Agyapong, a daughter of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, became the centre of attraction during her High School graduation at the Union Catholic, UC, High School in New Jersey, United States of America.



Aside from mounting the podium on a sunny afternoon to receive her graduation medial, the young Agyapong was one of two valedictorians, delivering a speech that lit up the crowd and motivated the graduating class of 2022.



She won four subject specific awards and two school awards for her strides in the prestigious American college.

The subject awards included: Best in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics and English.



She was a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.



The Agyapong family was well represented at the event. Kennedy Agyapong and his wife, Yvonne’s two older sisters and an elder brother, were full of joy as were some members of the Ghanaian community present.



In a LIVE video streamed by the Announcer Newspaper, the Yale-bound Agyapong disclosed that she had been admitted into 15 Ivy League schools but that she had chosen to pursue higher education at Yale.



In her address to the Class of 2022, she motivated them to never stop believing in themselves.

“I want you to have the confidence and inner strength to leave this lawn today and turn the world absolutely upside down, no matter what you do and how challenging it may be.



“You have 167 classmates who can’t wait to watch you do it. With that, I leave you with this advice for the road ahead: life will always be 100% worth living, but it might not always be worth loving, so I hope you can at least love every version of yourself along the arduous way. Once again, it has been an honour to speak to you all. The biggest of congratulations to the Class of 2022!’’ she concluded.



Watch the Announcer Newspaper’s video coverage below:



