How Kennedy Agyapong stopped two former MPs from duping Israeli businessmen of $37 million

• Kennedy Agyapong how disclosed how two former NPP MPs attempted to dupe some Isreali businessman in a business transaction

• The MP said his honesty as a business person led him to prompt the Israelis who would have lost $37 million



• The MP was speaking at the maiden edition of the Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong held on Tuesday



Businessman and Member of Parliament Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has touted honesty as one of the essential virtues of becoming a successful businessman to Ghanaian youth.



Remarking as the main Speaker at the maiden edition of the Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, he revealed that he being honest has sustained his business interests and further disclosed how he once stopped an Israeli businessman from falling prey to two former Ghanaian MPs who were in the process of duping him of $37 million.



According to the MP a lot of Ghanaian businesses tend to collapse due to the lack of honesty on the part of entrepreneurs.

“I have never been to Jerusalem but I have a tree planted in my name, I have the pictures that I brought. Why? I will not mention names but honourable when they showed me the pictures, I was shocked. Two NPP MPs, former MPs wanted to dupe some Israelis $37 million dollars sugar and I stopped it. They have a company they call GNPA Limited. We are all honourable members, do we have Ghana National Procurement Agency Limited in this country? And check the website you will know the MPs that I am talking about. They are NPP MPs going to dupe the Jews but I said we don’t have anything (like that) so please be careful. truly truly they checked. They realized they were being duped and they stopped the transaction. Now because of my honesty I have not been to Jerusalem but they have planted a tree in my name,” the MP said.



The accomplished businessman therefore urged Ghanaian youth including entrepreneurs to be honest in their dealings.



The Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong was held in honour of the accomplished businessman and politician as part of his 61st birthday celebrations.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Ohene Kofi Safo a nephew of the MP who is the brain behind the conference explained what the motivation was.



“The Honourable MP is a man whose political and business life has had an impact on many people. He has over the years accumulated a lot of political and business experience which attests to his success, and so we thought about doing something that will have a double positive effect. Our aim was to honour the Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and to also create a platform for him to share his knowledge and experience with the youth of Ghana who he exerts a lot of influence over. We believe that through this platform, more Kennedy Agyapongs will be created by virtue of the exposure,” he said.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong who was the main speaker of the conference among other things charged the youth of Ghana to take their destinies into their own hands and make sure they give in their all in the quest for success.



Other guests who graced the conference include the MP for Abetifi - Bryan Acheampong who was Chairman of the event, Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China – Edward Boateng, Deputy Information Minister Designate – Fatimatu Abubakar and the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Professional Studies, Accra – Prof Abednego F. O. Amartey.



The Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong is scheduled to be organised annually to provide a platform for the MP and other accomplished Ghanaians to impart knowledge to Ghanaian youth.



