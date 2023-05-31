How Kpessa-Whyte escaped jail despite contempt conviction over ‘Stupid Court’ tweet

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte with his legal counsels after the court hearing

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte on May 30, 2023 appeared before the Supreme Court of Ghana to answer contempt charge over a tweet deemed disrespectful of the apex.

Reports from the proceedings before a five-member panel showed that the University of Ghana lecturer pleaded guilty to the charge despite having explained publicly that his reference to a Supreme Court being turned into a Stupid Court was not directed at the Ghana top court.



Eventually, it took the submissions of his legal counsel Dr. Justice Srem-Sai to convince Her Ladyship Mariama Owusu’s panel to caution and discharge his client despite having been convicted.



What Kpessa-Whyte’s lawyer told Justices



“We pray for the mitigation of sentence. My Lord. Immediately the matter was brought to his attention; he did issue a clear, unreserved apology which we have accordingly brought to the court’s registry, addressed to the acting Chief Justice…



“He has taken steps to have the apology published on the front page of the Ghanaian Times, an apology to the court…It is our humble prayer, in all humility, we plead for mercy.

“We are also undertaking that such a sad and regrettable occurrence will not ever happen again. We commit to defending the integrity of this honorable Court,” the lawyer submitted.



The Court then cautioned him to desist from making such contemptuous comments about the Court and discharged him.



