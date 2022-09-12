How Kufuor became one of privileged-few presidents to ride with Queen Elizabeth in same carriage

John Agyekum Kufuor with Queen Elizabeth II

Ghana’s oldest-living former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has recalled the historic moment he shared with the late Queen Elizabeth II while he was on a state visit to the United Kingdom in 2007.

Sharing fond memories he has of the late monarch in an interview with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the former president said that his meeting with the queen was after they had both severally met at a number of summits.



He added that one of the things that stood out for him, about the queen, was her humanity.



“In my tenure, I was privileged to meet her on several occasions, especially during the Commonwealth Summits. For instance, I met her when there was a Commonwealth Summit in the Island of Malta, and also in Kampala, Uganda, then in Australia. In all occasions, she attended, I had the occasion to meet her, interact with her.



“What I found on all those four rare occasions was that she was very well-versed in international relations, and especially in matters to do with the Commonwealth and also with nations that had been part of the British Empire. And on all occasions, she impacted me with her insights; they call it astuteness or wisdom, and also humanity.



“You’d sense right away, the vibes from her humanity; very understanding, caring, consistent, and I came to appreciate her very much,” he explained.

John Agyekum Kufuor added that he got even more privileged when, in 2007, Queen Elizabeth II extended an invitation to him to visit her in London.



He also explained that this was such a rare opportunity, he wasn’t even aware an even better privilege would be extended to him: riding in the same carriage with the queen.



“So, in 2007, during my presidency, I received an invitation from her to go on a state visit, which is the height of visits among Heads of State. And remember 2007 was also our Golden Jubilee anniversary…



“We landed in London, first, she received me… there, the Honour Guard was put on for me to inspect. There was a canopy under which she and some of the royalty and ministers stood, and then when the parade commander came to escort me, her husband, the late Prince Philip, accompanied me to inspect the guard. Straight from there, a golden carriage was standing by, drawn by horses and she invited me to ride with her and so that’s how that opportunity came my way,” he explained.



John Agyekum Kufuor thus became one of the very few presidents to ever ride in the same carriage with the late Queen Elizabeth III.

Watch the full interview below:





Watch our exclusive interview with Former President Kufuor as he shares fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II during his three-day visit to Buckingham palace. https://t.co/K8GN5Ioodc — Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (@thegbcghana) September 12, 2022

EA/WA