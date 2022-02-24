How MPs celebrated Fomena MPs birthday in parliament

Second Deputy Leader Andrew Asiamah Amoako

Members of Parliament took time out of their normal proceedings to celebrate Member of Parliament for Fomena who also serves as the second Deputy Leader Andrew Asiamah Amoako on his birthday February 24, 2022.



At the commencement of today’s sitting the Member of Parliament Ayawaso West Wougon celebrated Andrew Asiamah Amoako who was presiding over the house by wishing him all the best for the day.



Joining the colleagues of the Majority to celebrate the Sitting Speaker, Deputy Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said he is happy the MP is sitting on the chair of the Speaker, while describing him as a typical reflection of the saying that "the stone that the builder rejected has become the chief cornerstone".

MP for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare on her part, described him as a kind man having known him for over 20 years.



“I've known you for over twenty years and I know the kind of person you are. You really deserve to be the second speaker of this house. You have actually distinguished yourself in this house. We pray that the good Lord continues to bless you,” Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare



Sampson Ahi prayed he continues to remain neutral as they (the Minority) nominated him to serve as Second Deputy Speaker.



Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrissu also said but for the tough decision by the party, they wouldn't have discovered how good the Fomena MP is.



“..The fact that you went independent was as a result of the tough decision our party took and you also took a tough decision to go independent It is because of this tough decision that is the reason you are the Second Deputy Speaker today. If we have not been able to take such decisions, we wouldn’t have discovered you as the best Second Deputy Speaker we have.”

In the end, the Fomena MP expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his colleagues as they honored him on his 56th birthday.



The Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, was elected the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament on January 7.



He serves alongside Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



Mr Amoako was a Member of Parliament of the NPP in the 7th Parliament but was banned from the Party prior to the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. That compelled him to contest the parliamentary elections last year as an independent candidate, winning in the end.