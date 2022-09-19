How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000

Lawmakers in the second Parliament of the Fourth Republic had the rare privilege of being addressed by Queen Elizabeth II, when she visited Ghana in 1999.

Her visit was only the second in the history of Ghana after the first in 1961 when she was hosted by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



On her second coming, Jerry John Rawlings was in charge as democratic president. JJ had barely a year left on his final four-year mandate when the Queen visited.



During her address to the Justice DF Annan-Parliament, the Queen's reference to Rawlings having to leave power drew a response that caused her to pause for a while.



MPs cheered at her statement according to an ITN report sighted by GhanaWeb. The cheers started when she said: "Next year, your president who has led you through these momentous changes, will reach the end of his second term."



After a brief cheer, she continued: "His successor is to be chosen freely and fairly by the people of Ghana."



The Parliament at the time had 200 seats with the National Democratic Congress holding 133 seats as against the 61 by the New Patriotic Party, NPP. Two other parties held the remaining six seats.

Queen Elizabeth dies



The world's longest serving leader, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via a statement from the royal family.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She became queen at the age of 25 and remained on the throne for seven decades before her death.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of State for 14 other jurisdictions.



Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, has been named succesor and by that becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.



