How Madina youth resisted 'attempted arrest' of MP Sosu at Church

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

The Youth in Madina, a suburb of Accra, resisted the arrest of their Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier Sosu while in Church at Ritz Junction in Madina.

It was initially unclear why Police officers were at the church to cause the arrest of the MP. Sunday afternoon.



But the young people are reported to have massed up at the premises of the Church where the MP was worshipping.



Police explained late Sunday in a statement that no officers had been despatched to arrest the MP as widely reported.



The, however, stated that any plain-clothed officers at the premises must have been there for information gathering purposes.



A few days ago, the Madina MP had complained on the floor of Parliament on how he was manhandled by the Police when he was about addressing his constituents who were demonstrating over bad roads in the area.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in responding to the complaint from the Madina MP referred the matter to the Privileges Committee for a thorough investigation to be conducted.



“At the end of the day, it is the House that will determine whether the complaint and the report with whatever evidence gathered really did constitute contempt of Parliament. The committee will investigate the complaint and will submit a report to the house for the whole consideration of the matter,” Alban Bagbin stated.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has questioned the presence of the National Security Operatives and Police Personnel at the Church premises of his colleague MP.



“So why is the Ghana Police Service disregarding a directive from the Rt. Honourable Speaker of Parliament on the intention to arrest the Honourable MP for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu?” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



He continued “Who are the Police Officers at the Church premises at Ritz Junction in Madina seeking to arrest the MP? Is the IGP aware of this order and what it means in the face of Mr. Speaker’s directives?”

Mr. Nartey George has also sent a word of caution to the Police Administration that Parliament would respond in equal measure if they fail to respect the orders of the Speaker of Parliament.



“Well we can assure the IGP and the Police Officers involved that the full might of Parliament’s Privileges Committee would be brought to bear on their actions if they want a show down. Enough of the disrespect for Parliament. The Constitution is clear on the processes to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament.



“We would respond in full measure and drastically! That is a promise!” he reiterated.