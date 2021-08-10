How Manasseh Azure Awuni rejected car gift from a businessman

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has recounted an incident that made him had absolute trust in investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Hopeson Adorye on Net2 TV’s The Seat program on Monday, August 9 narrated he was summoned by a businessman who was impressed by Manasseh Azure’s investigative works and wanted to gift him a vehicle.



Adorye says he reached out to Manasseh and conveyed the message of the businessman to the journalist and explained it will be prudent for him to accept the gift.

To his utter shock, Manasseh rejected the offer despite repeated efforts by him and the businessman to convince him that the gift was coming from a genuine place.



He says Manasseh told them he appreciated the gift but would not want anyone to influence him in his line of work.



Hopeson Adorye says Manasseh earned his trust then he has since had belief in him as a good journalist.



“There is the notion that everyone is corrupt but there are some people you can vouch for. You see Manasseh Azure, a certain businessman called me to inform me that he wanted to gift him a car because he was riding a motorcycle then. The person is not a politician but Manasseh did not take it. I was surprised so I asked him why he turned down the gift and he told me that he would prefer to use his motorcycle. That day he earned my trust. I was surprised because people are fighting over cars and he is rejecting one but he made it clear that he didn’t want anyone to influence him”.



Hopeson Adorye is however concerned that while Manasseh and his ilk are ready to sacrifice luxury for reputation and the credibility of journalism, others are trying hard to destroy the credibility of the profession.

He noted that some media houses and personnel have embarked on a campaign against the government because they feel the government is not taking care of them.



He has warned such persons and media houses to be wary of their campaign against President Akufo-Addo as people who embark on such missions against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo usually end up bedridden.



“There are some people who are sabotaging the government because they are not getting these things. A media house has recruited someone to insult Akufo-Addo but they should be very careful. That person should also be careful because all the people who usually lie against Akufo-Addo end up on the sickbed,” he warned.