How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp

Brigadier Joseph Edward Michel

While some monumental places derived their names from phenomenal occurrences or activities, others are named after prominent people who made a difference in their eras.

One of such places in Ghana is the Michel Camp, a military base which was named after Brigadier Joseph Edward Michel, one of the early commissioned officers of the Ghana Army.



Michel Camp is the base of the First Battalion of Infantry of the Ghana Army, located at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



The popular military base (First Battalion) together with the Second and Fifth Battalions of Infantry make up the Southern Command of the Ghana Army.



Brigadier Michel served in the Army for 18 years, from 1943 to 1961, until a deadly plane crash that took his life.



He was born to Alexander Michel, a French trader and Afua, who is said to have hailed from Atikpui near Ho in the Volta Region.



Michel was a trained teacher who taught at the Kpando Presbyterian Senior School and subsequently joined the colonial army in 1943 via the school teachers' special enlistment programme.

He began his career as a 'local' sergeant and worked hard to become a full sergeant after two years.



Brigadier Michel was dedicated to his work such that he was praised by his subordinates, quickly rising through the military ranks in a few years.



According to Wikipedia, "Michel was commissioned as a Second lieutenant in April 1947 and was promoted a Lieutenant on 27 November 27, 1947. He was appointed Platoon Commander at Kumasi where he became the second-in-charge of the Gold Coast Regiment Training Centre (GCR Training Centre) at Kumasi."



After further promotions from Major to Lieutenant Colonel, and Command of the Second Ghana Regiment, Michel was selected to become the Aide-de-Camp of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. This was on the back of the April 1960 plebiscite on a republican constitution.



He and Brigadier S. J. A. Otu were the most senior African Officers in the Ghana Army at the time.



Michel was selected to lead the Ghanaian army on the request for Ghanaian troops in the Congo, Leopoldville, by the United Nations.

In Congo, his leadership received a good impression and this was evident in the smooth transitioning from commanding a battalion in Ghana to commanding a brigade within the United Nations Operations in Congo (UNOC).



He was posted to Brigade Headquarters in Léopoldville in August 1960 and nominated as the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Forces in Congo. He was to start on September 20, 1961.



Weeks before taking up a position as the Chief of Staff of the United Nations Operations in Congo (UNOC), Brigadier Michel got involved in a plane crash on take-off at Kintampo. The accident involved nine other senior officers including Wing Commander I. M. Gundry, and Flight Sergeant Lewis. Brigadier J.E Michel died of burns three days after the crash.



Brigadier Michel died on September 3, 1961, and was buried at the Christiansborg Military Cemetery at Osu on September 5, 1961. He was survived by his wife, a biological daughter (Georgina) and two other adopted children.



FNOQ/EA