How Mills died is none of anybody's business - Samuel Atta Mills

The Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem in the Central Region, Samuel Atta Mills, has called on Ghanaians to focus on the good deeds and achievements of his late brother, John Evans Atta Mills, rather than on how he died.



According to him, it is none of anybody’s business to investigate how the late former president died.



“…now, it's interesting that after your death so many things are going on. I just hope and wish that Ghanaians will focus on what he did instead of how he died because it's none of anybody’s business,” he said.

Speaking on the floor of parliament in observing ten years after the demise of John Evan Atta Mills, his brother described him as selfless.



He also shared how the late president insisted on staying at the Osu Castle despite the leaking roof in his bedroom.



He said when Atta Mills was asked to leave the castle and report to work from his house at Spintex, he declined, stating that he did not want to cause inconveniences to Ghanaians using the stretch as it will cause traffic.



Besides, the MP added, the late president refused the offer because of the financial implications that would have been involved.



“Today is my brother’s birthday and when it comes to achievement, I will allow other people to talk about that. But one of the things that struck me when I use to be there (Castle) with him was when his bedroom at the castle used to leak whenever it rained and we would always complain to him brother, why don’t you move out of this room. Whenever it rains we had to put a bucket in his room at the castle, go and live at home and can come to work every day.

"He said no, I do not want to inconvenience Ghanaians, because can you believe such as a busy road as Spintex road and a president coming to work between 7 and 8 with sirens with about 10 and 12 cars and five motorbikes blocking the road for the president to pass. And in the evening also going through the same. No, he didn’t want to inconvenience Ghanaians,” he said.



The Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, July 21, 2022, eulogized the late former President of Ghana, Professor Evans Atta-Mills, for his wonderful contributions to the Ghanaian economy, as well as to the many citizens he had direct interactions with.



Also making statements to observe the milestone, some Members of Parliament took turns enumerating several attributes and legacies of the late president.



Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills would have turned 78 today July 21, 2022, if he was alive.



John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills served as President of Ghana from 2009 until his death in 2012.

He was married to Ernestina Naadu Mills, an educationist, and is survived by a son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills.



Professor John Evans Atta Mills died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.



