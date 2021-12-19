How Mosquito, others flew to Dubai for Parliamentary Service Board meeting at Bagbin’s convenience

Alban Bagbin

MyNewsGh.com has learnt that the eight Parliamentary Service Board held its board meeting in Dubai to mark the close of the year.

According to our source, this was on the orders of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who was in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to seek medical attention.



This website’s source said the members of the board had to be flown out of the country for the meeting to be held in Dubai at the convenience of the Speaker of Parliament who was seeking medical attention in Dubai.



Our says the state had to fund this travel because, without the meeting, some critical decisions concerning parliament could not be taken as the year comes to a close.



The Board is said to be chaired by the Speaker, has the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader, Mr Abraham Ossei Aidoo, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, as well as the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Cyril Nsiah, as members.



Our source said the Speaker who was under the weather could not make it for the meeting and therefore members of the board were made to be flown to his destination om Dubai where the meeting of the board was held.

Members of the Board were flown back into the country after the meeting at the expense of the state.



Background



Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin left the shores of the country for medical attention.



While he was away, his office in a statement said the Speaker considering the state of the country’s economy decided to travel with a skeletal staff to seek medical attention in Dubai.