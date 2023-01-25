7
How NDC MPs on Parliament’s Health Committee learnt of leadership reformation from journalists

Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

The NDC component of Parliament’s Health Committee had to quickly abandon their tour of some sites of the Agenda 111 initiative in the Ashanti Region after being hit with news of the re-composition of the leadership of the caucus in Parliament.

Asempa FM reports that the MPs who were led by Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh were shocked to have learnt of the decision by the National Executive Council of the party as they had no prior notice information regarding the move.

Majority of the MPs who as per the report were ten in number learned of the decision from journalists who were part of the tour.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh was mentioned as one MP who only got to know when a journalist tried to get a reaction from him to the news.

According to the report, there was a division among the ten MPs as some welcomed the decision and others opposed it.

Another sticking point for the MPs was the lack of consultation and the fact that the new leadership was not selected by the MPs themselves.

Background

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, as a replacement for Haruna Iddrisu.

Kofi Armah Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.

