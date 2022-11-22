How NDC big wigs thronged Sekondi court for ruling on Jomoro MP's case

Top guns of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, were in attendance at the Sekondi High Court when the verdict of the election petition case involving Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was delivered.

The case which had been ongoing for close to two years was decided when the court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest.



The court held that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship, thus, there was no merit in the petition seeking to annul her election on the basis of her having dual citizenship.



GhanaWeb checks indicated that about half a dozen Members of Parliament were around to lend their support to their colleague. Among them were Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, James Agalga, Teddy Nana Yaw, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe and Emmanuel Armah Buah.



The embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson – who is also battling a citizenship case – was also in attendance.



Other party bigwigs present included Kofi Totobi Quakyi and former Attorney General Marietta Brew-Oppong.



The petition which the victorious MP described later as ‘frivolous’ and a ‘distraction’ was filed by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, who was challenging the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He submitted that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.



While the court determined that she did not have Ivorian citizenship at the time of filing and contesting in 2020, the MP denied having American citizenship.



The case has been in court for over 20 months since she was elected to represent the people of the Jomoro constituency.







SARA/PEN