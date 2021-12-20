How NDC replayed Bawumia’s ‘Ghanaians are suffering’ comment at NPP Conference

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In the lead up to the 2016 elections, one of the most popular slogans or rhetorics was Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s ‘Ghanaians are suffering’ chorus.



In an address at one of the rallies of the New Patriotic Party in October 2016, Dr Bawumia catalogued a number of things in the country which he considered to be hardship imposed by the then Mahama government.



It’s 2021 and a lot has changed since then. Dr Bawumia is Vice President and the song he sang in 2016 is being played to him now.

At the 2021 conference of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Kwame Zu served Dr Bawumia a reminder of his own statement.



Kwame Zu said “we request that you set aside sometime to reconsider the many economic issues that plague, afflict and agonize the good people of this country.



“Currently, teachers are suffering and student are suffering, Doctors are suffering and Nurses are suffering. Farmers are suffering and drivers are suffering, Market women are suffering and Ghanaians are suffering.”



The NDC reiterated his position against the Electronic Transaction levy and appealed to the government to withdraw it.



Kwame Zu advanced that the E-levy will compound the woes of Ghanaians who in his view are bearing the brunt of the bad policies of the government.

“Yet again, we are aware that you plan to impose on Ghanaians another set of draconian taxes in the next couple of weeks. We plead that these are your suffering compatriots and you may reconsider your decision to impose the E-levy on the already overburdened good people of this country.”



Watch the video below



