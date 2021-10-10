How NDC’s Youth Organizer is allegedly pushing Dr. Duffuor under the radar – Report

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Opare Addo may have dismissed claims that he will play a key role in a future campaign team of Dr Kwabena Duffuor for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections, but insiders tell MyNewsGh.com there is some truth to it as Opare Addo owes Duffour a lot.

Multiple reports earlier suggested that the brilliant, Charismatic former Finance Minister, Duffuor will be challenging former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC’s flagbeareship position ahead of the 2024 elections.



A team was floated around believed to constitute the core of the campaign team expected to rally around Dr. Duffuor, including Opare Addo and former National Organiser of the NDC Yaw Boateng Gyan who was quoted to have declared his support for him even before he declares.



But the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress denied all such ties although there were deep ties between Dr. Duffuor and Opare Addo who allegedly spends a lot of time with the old man for strategy sessions and advice.



Despite this, Pablo, as Opare Addo is widely known said reports indicating that he is joining Dr Duffuor’s team or supports him are “all lies and should be ignored”.



“I am focused on delivering on my mandate as the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress,” he said in a statement on Monday, September 20.

“No propaganda or lies against my person will distract me. I am not part of anyone’s campaign neither have I been approached by anyone to join a team,” he added.



But while it is largely true that no team is yet fully in place for Dr. Duffuor’s agenda to unseat John Mahama, MyNewsGh.com is reliably informed that George Opare Addo is a key Duffuor boy and the defunct Unibank owner was Instrumental in funding his campaign to become Youth Organizer of the NDC.



Insiders believe it is just a matter of time before the NDC Youth leader shows his true loyalty to his godfather’s agenda to take over the NDC from John Mahama but will do so indirectly and he is speculated to be doing so far.



As a result of all the above, MyNewsGh.com is informed that the John Mahama camp is behind another candidate for the NDC’s next National Youth congress against the “Duffuor boy” George Opare Addo.



“The Mahama faction is only tolerating and watching his every move, we know too well what the play is,” a source told MyNewsGh.com.

Already the Dr. Duffuor campaign is gaining traction within the upper levels of the party where disgruntled party elders see in Dr. Duffuor a hope for change from John Mahama.



Several party elders believe it is time for John Mahama to leave the scene. There are several figures who maintain NDC needed a new face in 2020 and John Mahama should not have contested.



What remains an impediment to their plan to bring in Duffuor for 2024 is that NDC grassroots members don’t want to hear any other name apart from John Mahama but even this, they say only time will tell.