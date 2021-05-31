How NPP fanatics want to have their way in galamsey

Galamsey pit

It is crystal clear that some party members, due to their parochial selfish interest, want the president to fail in this second wave of the fight against GALAMSEY.

They are passionately scheming to discredit the National Security Coordinator in the eyes of the president so that he would be sacked for them to have their field day.



Unfortunately, this time around, they’ve failed in their shameful quest. The President will not fall for their charades anymore as they depicted before in the first fight against GALAMSEY when these party operatives fabricated lies against the then commander of ‘GALAMSTOP’ and got him removed from office. The result is what we saw our waters turn into.

They bring up same scheme against the security stalwart who is fighting GALAMSEY frontally in this second wave. The former head of defense Intel is a professional and disciplined military man who is cold blooded about the progress of his country. This is a proactive National Security Coordinator whose good works are not far-fetched.



I believe, strongly with other well-meaning Ghanaians that the president, after unraveling the sheer deception from these party GALAMSEY operators, won’t heed to their evil whisperings because Ghanaians will not forgive him this time around if he yields to their schemes. The current National Security Coordinator will remain at post to have the president succeed in this worth quest.