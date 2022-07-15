How Ndebugre spent his last moments with his wife

MPs eulogise late Zebilla MP

Wife of the late former Zebilla Member of Parliament, John A. Ndebugre, has shared details about the last days spent with her late husband before his demise.



In a tribute to him, Sophia Ndebugre recounted how she enjoyed so much care and love from her husband but was particularly emphatic about his ‘overprotective’ tendencies during the period before his death.



“John, in your last days, you were over-caring and overprotective of me. Your love for me was so strong. You pampered me like a baby. Little did I know that it was your way of saying goodbye to me.

"You have left me alone in the lonely world. May 4, 2022 was the last day of being with you,” her words read.



The widow also noted that her husband sounded and seemed quite well, not showing any signs of sickness prior to his demise.



She recounted how he rather expressed worry about her health condition when she had to go to Accra to seek medical attention and urged her to come home immediately she was done.



“You came out of the room to say goodbye to me when Patience was taking me to Accra for a medical check-up. We spoke the next day – Thursday. You did not complain of any headache or pain in any part of your body.





“The morning of the day you finally left us, we spoke again. You were rather worried about me and asked me to quickly return after consulting with my doctors.



“You sounded very well. A few hours later, my heart was broken when the news of your sudden demise started tripling in.



“You never had the chance to say goodbye,” Sophia noted.







Background:

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.



The former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72 after a short illness at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



He was a lawyer by profession, was married and had four children.