How Nduom's son introduced US President Biden at White House event

The flag of Ghana continues to fly high as the second son of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, was given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative yesterday Wednesday 2nd February, 2022.

Dr. Edjah Nduom, a neurosurgical oncologist and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Brain Tumor Society, USA, was first introduced by the Vice President, Kamala Harris, and he, in turn, introduced the US President.



“…Standing firm in that believe, it is my honour to introduce the person chartering the course ahead with vision, purpose and so much hope. The 46th President of the United States, our Advocate in Chief, Joe Biden,” Dr. Nduom said with rapturous applause from the audience.



US President Joe Biden on Wednesday relaunched the White House’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, committing America to work towards reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years.



The relevant portion starts from 13:15 seconds till 16:30 seconds







The American President pledged to bring a “fierce sense of urgency” to the fight against cancer and better support cancer patients and their families.

Profile of Dr. Edjah Nduom



Edjah K. Nduom, MD, FAANS, is Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine. A fellowship-trained and board certified neurosurgical oncologist, Dr. Nduom’s clinical specialty is the surgical management of brain and spinal cord tumors. He is particularly interested in the safe resection of malignant tumors located in eloquent areas of the brain, the brainstem and spinal cord.



Dr. Nduom is a member of the Cancer Immunology Research Program at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. He holds numerous positions in national and international medical societies. Notably, he is Co-Founder and Diasporan Representative of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Sub-Saharan Africa; International Outreach Committee Co-Chair of the Society for Neuro-Oncology; Membership Director of the Joint Tumor Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons; and Member of the Board of Directors of the National Brain Tumor Society.



Dr. Nduom received his MD from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed a residency in Neurosurgery at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed a Research Fellowship in Neurosurgical Oncology in the Surgical Neurology Branch of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in Bethesda, Maryland, and an additional Neurosurgical Oncology Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.



Dr. Nduom’s research focuses on the modulation of the immune system for the treatment of malignant brain tumors. He has presented his translational and clinical work on immune therapy for brain tumors at numerous national and international meetings.



Dr. Nduom has received several awards over the course of his career. Recent awards include:

Academy Emerging Investigator by the American Academy of Neurological Surgery



National Institutes of Health Director’s Award



40 under 40 Leader in Minority Health by the National Minority Quality Forum



He is married to Kelley Nduom with two children.