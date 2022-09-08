How Nigel Gaisie prophesied the death of Queen Elizabeth at December 2021 Watchnight service

As part of his new year eve prophecies for the year 2022, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, asked for prayers for the Queen of England, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the prophet, he had seen in his vision that the people of Great Britain would be thrown into a state of mourning.



“Let’s pray for the monarch of England. The lord carried my spirit and I got to Buckingham Palace. Then I saw that there were a lot of flowers and I saw that the great England was crying. Let’s pray for the queen,” he said.



The prophecy by Nigel Gaisie was part of many visions he shared of events likely to unfold in the new year during a watch night service held on December 31, 2022.



Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth who is the longest serving monarch of the Great Britain has died at the age 96.

Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She served as queen of Britain for about 70 years.



