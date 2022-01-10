How Nigel Gaisie's son returned from school crying over murder allegations by Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has called for a truce with Kennedy Agyapong MP

Nigel Gaisie issues apology to Kennedy Agyapong

Nigel Gaisie calls for a ceasefire with Kennedy Agyapong



Kennedy Agyapong must cease denigrating my name, says Nigel Gaisie



The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has revealed the cost of what he says was a targeted attack against his person by the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The church leader recently burst out against the MP who had declared war against him after his (Kennedy Agyapong's) return from America when he underwent surgery.



A day after lashing out at the MP and stating that he would continue to curse and pray against him, Nigel Gaisie retracted his statement and called for a truce.

In a phone interview with a blogger, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed the cost of his beef with the MP on his personal life, including an instance where his son once called him on the phone crying over allegations of murder against his father.



According to the prophet, his 8-year-old boy in the UK called him that his friends were calling his father a murderer, having sighted the allegations by the MP against him published online.



This year I won't sit for anyone to tarnish my name. My son is abroad, he is 8-years-old, and one of the days he called me on WhatsApp that I should call him back. When I called him, he said, daddy, I went to school, and my mates were saying you are a murderer; they saw you and one Kennedy. Look at what my 8-year-old son had to tell me.



I told him, Kobby, I am not a murderer; I will explain things to you later. You (Kennedy Agyapong) called me a murderer and said I'd killed Ebony and a lady; I didn't even know Ebony or the supposed lady," he lamented.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie was one of the subjects of the Assin MP in 2021 when he launched a crusade against 'fake prophets' and 'men of God."

However, according to Prophet Nigel, the many allegations that were made against him during the period were neither true nor backed with any evidence.



"No police has ever invited me, you are just throwing dust into the eyes of the public, and you are just causing disaffection against me and against the work I am doing. Because of this man, a lot of people don't go to church. His family should advise him to stop. He is a fine man, and he used to be one my darling personalities, and I used to see him as Ahitophel whenever he spoke," he stated.



Despite apologizing for his recent utterances against the MP, Prophet Nigel urged Kennedy Agyapong to cease denigrating him, warning that he would be compelled to fight back if the attacks on him persisted.



"If he doesn't take any of the advice given him and he persists to attack me, he should know that nobody will allow his image to be tarnished. If he comes, I will also come. If he comes in an ironic way, I am going to come in an ironic way, and if he comes in a diplomatic, lovely way, I am going to do the same thing. Because I also have investments to protect, I have the name of the Lord to protect," Prophet Nigel said.



