How ‘President’ Kennedy Agyapong intends to use music to instill patriotism

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed what he called a transformative approach to fostering patriotism and positive values among Ghanaians, should he be elected president.

According to him, the said approach revolves around enlisting the talents of musicians from various genres across Ghana to create a collection of inspirational songs aimed at reshaping the mindset of the nation.



In a recent interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Kennedy Agyapong shared his vision of leveraging the power of music as a catalyst for change.



He outlined his plan to collaborate with artists spanning different musical genres including R&B, Highlife, Reggae, and Gospel. These musicians according to him would join forces to produce a repertoire of patriotic songs to drum cohesion among the populace, reminiscent of the iconic 'We Are the World' song.



The Assin Central MP further stated that these songs will play a role in catalyzing a shift in the mindset of Ghanaians, encouraging positive values and a deeper sense of national unity.



“What I will do is, I will bring all musicians together to let them come up with heroic songs and we will organise a concert like ‘we are the world’ [there will be] R&B, Highlife, Reggae, Gospel, we will all come together to play all these songs, then after that we will give it to the media and schools to play for Ghanaians to be patriotic, honest and disciplined.”



