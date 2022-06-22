How Rawlings celebrated his last birthday

Today June 22, 2021, marks the 75th birthday of late former President Jerry John Rawlings

This year is the second since the passing of former President, Jerry John Rawlings and today would have been his 75th birthday if he was alive.



Jerry John Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947, and lived until November 12, 2020. He died at the age of 73.



It was characteristic of the late former President to celebrate his birthday with some rather significant charitable activity. He would either donate or spend time with a less privileged group in society.



On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, GhanaWeb takes a look back at how he marked his 73rd birthday, which was his last.

On June 22 2020, the former president took time to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) and other relief items to the Pantang Hospital, Mawuvio Outreach Orphanage at Ayikuma, and the Accra Mental Hospital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



Among the items donated were packages of provisions which were also distributed to vendors and other less privileged persons along the Fiesta Royale Traffic Lights and the Kawukudi Junction.



Though he could not be present, the Jerry John Rawlings delegated a team to distribute the items to the various persons.



The late Jerry John Rawlings led two successful coup d’états between 1979 and 1981 and then served two democratic presidential terms between 1981 to 2001.



Rawlings came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d'état in 1979. Prior to that, he led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on May 15, 1979, just five weeks before scheduled democratic elections were due to take place. After handing power over to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on December 31, 1981, as the chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).



In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) – currently the largest opposition party, and became the first President of the Fourth Republic. He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years and successfully served his term.





Former President Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after getting admitted due to a short illness.



His funeral ceremony was held between January 24 to 27, 2021, and almost five months down the line, Ghanaians are once again remembering the firm and ever vibrant Jerry John Rawlings whose core following covered the average citizenry.



