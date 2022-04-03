How Rawlings influenced me to dump CPP for the NDC – Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni

Veteran lawyer and politician, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni

Veteran lawyer and politician, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, has recounted how former President Jerry John Rawlings played a role in him switching camp from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he has always been an Nkrumahist and believed in the ideologies of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“I have always been an Nkrumahist and I believe in Kwame Nkrumah’s ideals. At the very beginning, they tried to get me into the NDC but I resisted because I had my elders back home, I cannot come to Accra and pick a party and go home. I told them I had to go home and listen to my elders. When I came home and listened to my people; the likes of Lawyer Ibrahim Mahama and others they say no we are CPP and we are not going to go with any other party”, he revealed in an interview with Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that he later became the parliamentary candidate for the People’s Heritage Party (PHP) for the Kumbungu Constituency.

“Alongside the opposition NPP, we boycotted the parliamentary elections after the presidential elections. So I remained in the opposition and I became the Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). That time it was not Convention People’s Party because that time they actually refused we should not use the name Convention People’s Party so we made it the People’s Convention Party (PCP) so I was the Regional Chairman. In course of time, I was enticed, I believe I was motivated to join the NDC”, he revealed.



Asked who led the motivation he said “Some of my friends talked to me and said look you are a good material and wasting your time elsewhere why don’t you come to join us but resisted. Finally, Jerry John Rawlings came to Tamale and sent for me at the Airforce Base in Tamale so I went to him and he said, young man what are you doing? He said we need you…can’t you see we have a development agenda? We are concerned about development”