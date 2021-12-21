How Sam George, Kennedy Agyapong acted as peacemakers in parliamentary brawl

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

On another embarrassing night for Ghana’s eighth parliament, two members, one from each side stood out with their peace-making skills.



With both sides of the house having a go at each other and the chamber turned into an expanded boxing ring, Kennedy Agyapong of the Majority side and Sam Nartey George of the Minority side chose peace over violence.



At the height of the melee, the two MPs were seen separating MPs and speaking to them on the need for calm to be restored.

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was spotted on several occasions appealing to MPs from both sides and urging them to take their seats.



Videos show Kennedy Agyapong standing on the side of the Minority and signalling for them to tone down. He did the same to his side.



The calm-looking Kennedy Agyapong was also part of the leadership that went into the meeting that ultimately brought peace in the house.



One Member of Parliament who per videos from the scene was involved deeply in the fight was Edward Bawa of the Bongo Constituency.



The NDC was calmed by no other person than Sam Nartey George of Ningo-Prampram.

Sam George who had been appointed alongside Rockson Dafeamekpor to ensure that the Majority side does not attempt any rigging in the head-count exercise pleaded and signalled feverishly to his colleague Minority MPs as the fight escalated.



When calm was restored, Sam George was spotted having conversations with the members of the Majority.



The Sports Minister and MP for Yagaba-Kubori became the biggest victim as he was subjected to heavy punches. It is being alleged that he suffered blade cuts too.



