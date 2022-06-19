0
How Samira celebrated Bawumia on Father’s Day

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia And Samira Bawumia. Dr. Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia

Fathers celebrated worldwide

Bawumia's wife appreciates him

Father's day marked in Ghana

Wife of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated the father of her children as the world honours fathers today globally.

The third Sunday of June every year is marked worldwide as Father’s Day, a day set aside like is done for mothers to appreciate all fathers and father figures for their respective roles in society.

On this occasion, Samira Bawumia took to social media platform to appreciate her husband.

In an affectionate message on Twitter, she wrote,

“Thank you for the endless sacrifices you make every day. Happy Fathers' Day, sweetheart, from the kids and I.”

Below is the tweet:

