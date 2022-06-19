How Samira celebrated Bawumia on Father’s Day

Fathers celebrated worldwide
Bawumia's wife appreciates him
Father's day marked in Ghana
Wife of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated the father of her children as the world honours fathers today globally.
The third Sunday of June every year is marked worldwide as Father’s Day, a day set aside like is done for mothers to appreciate all fathers and father figures for their respective roles in society.
On this occasion, Samira Bawumia took to social media platform to appreciate her husband.
In an affectionate message on Twitter, she wrote,
“Thank you for the endless sacrifices you make every day. Happy Fathers' Day, sweetheart, from the kids and I.”
Below is the tweet:
Thank you for the endless sacrifices you make everyday. Happy Fathers' Day, sweetheart, from the kids and I.@MBawumia pic.twitter.com/kE5RDzbJRX— Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) June 19, 2022