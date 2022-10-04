How Torgbui Gobah eulogized Asantehene at Akwasidae

There is often this rift between persons belonging to the Akan and the Ewe ethnic groups, with each group accusing the other of some disrespect.

But this was not the case at the celebration of the 7th Akwasidae in the Asante calendar at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, on Monday, October 4, 2022, which was attended by many dignitaries, including an Ewe chief, the chief of staff of the Forum for Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa, Torgbui Gobah Tengey.



During a speech at the event, Torgbui Gobah Tengey, who is also an International Peace Ambassador, described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the greatest monarch in the world.



He also praised the Ashantehene for his role in the maintenance of world peace.



“His Majesty, my great brother, the greatest monarch of the world today by your deeds. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a King of Peace. He has performed creditably, to the admiration of the whole world.



“We call each other brothers. As an Ewe man, he loves me to the narrow. So, when we see each other, we are always smiling at each other. Otumfuo is a great King, a peacemaker, a loving father. Your peaceful overturns are unparalleled. A few years ago, you were at the United Nations, (and) you surprised the whole world with your oratory, ‘The African is a Great Son of the World’.

“You have proved beyond reasonable doubt that Africans can remake the world. And I rely on you, we rely on you to have that union of fellowship among the rest of Africa so that we can conquer the world,” he said.



Torgbui Gobah even went on to dedicate his “Development Chief of Africa” award which was conferred on him by the President of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, to the Asantehene.



“As a peace ambassador, I’ve been honoured by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo through the All Africa Conference of Churches because of my peace overtures in the world.



“It is through your (the Asantehene’s) prayers and blessings that I have reached that level in the world. And I’m showing this honour, for the first time, to you, my mentor, before it goes any were. But I would like you to keep this in your kingdom,” he said.



