11
Menu
News

How Tsatsu Tsikata's first law school results were announced in 1969

Tsatsu Tsikata Pl Tsatsu Tsikata is a renowned academic and lawyer

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned academic and lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata is one of the legal brains that has established his legacy in the law profession over the years.

Aside from lecturing some of the country’s well-known lawyers including some Supreme Court Justices, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Speaker, Alban Bagbin, he has served as counsel to a number of notable personalities and overseen some of the country’s landmark cases including the 2012 and 2020 Election Petitions.

Having begun his law profession at a very young age of 20, he obtained his first-class honours in the LLB Part II examination.

According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) publication on July 2, 1969, Tsatsu Tsikata was one of 42 other students to have passed the examination and the only one to have obtained first-class honours among his colleagues.

Two others; Emmanuel Victor Oware Dankwa and Mary Eunice Koranteng Sakyi obtained second class (Upper Division).

Below is the post which was reshared by Graphiconline.com:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide