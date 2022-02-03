How ‘Who Watches The Watchman’ comment tickled Ken Agyapong at Despite’s event

Osei Kwame Despite and Kennedy Agyapong having a good laugh

Kennedy Agyapong graces Despite's anniversary dinner

Despite turns 60



Popular figures celebrate with Despite



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong had mounted the stage for a speech but would only utter a word when he had the full attention of the audience.



Smiling from ear to ear, he moved to the Master of Ceremonies, Abeiku Santana, whispered into his ears, pocketed and tested the mic by hitting its head.



While he readied to deliver his speech, a comment from the audience made him burst into laughter. That comment was none other than the title of Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé video - Who Watches The Watchman.

The video, premiered in 2018, according to Kennedy Agyapong, was his own version of secret recordings of how Anas Aremeyaw Anas, operates undercover. The legislator contended that the investigative journalist who has gained popularity for exposing corrupt personalities had skeletons in his closet, hence the title.



The lawmaker without equivocation poohpoohed the modus operandi of Anas while noting that the footage in his [Kennedy Agyapong] possession, will expose Anas, who he claimed, had been indulging in corrupt practices.



The development was on the back of Anas and Tiger Eye PI’s Number 12 video which was premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre. The documentary captured alleged corrupt practices in Ghana’s football administration, a scandal which led to the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led GFA administration.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has advised the general public to stay focused and work towards achieving their goals instead of allowing pure jealousy to guide their thoughts. Speaking at the anniversary dinner of Osei Kwame Despite, Mr. Agyapong urged all to eschew jealousy and rather be motivated by the achievements of the businessman.



He recalled how his decision to purchase an exotic car motivated Despite and his business partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong to acquire one.



“When I got the car, Despite said he will buy one; Ernest also said the same. I’m happy about their accomplishments. We are all here to make merry. Don’t leave here with a wicked mindset, don’t be envious of their wealth and poohpooh their achievements”, he said in Twi.



“You can also make it in life. With a positive mindset coupled with hard work, you can do better than them. Let them be your target. You have your own destiny, you can control your own destiny”, the Assin Central Member of Parliament added.



Despite, founder of Despite Group of Companies, celebrated his 60th birthday on February 2, 2022. A plush dinner was held at his East Legon residence in Accra which saw many prominent figures including Ibrahim Mahama, Fadda Dickson in attendance.



