How Wontumi’s latest GEG interview went: Sports car, golden chain, Jewish prayer

Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, was the main guest on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show last Thursday, July 14.

He had a multi-subject interview with show host Paul Adom-Otchere discussing principally government’s resort to the International Monetary Fund, New Patriotic Party, NPP, politics and the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) among other issues.



He appeared on set in a white short-sleeve shirt with what appeared to be a golden chain and a brown khaki trousers with sneakers.



The Good Evening Ghana team shared a behind the scenes video of his arrival and engagements before joining Adom-Otchere on set.



Wontumi arrived at the station in a black sports car, self-driven, and was met at the entrance by Adom-Otchere and some crew members. He was subsequently showed around the offices and studios per the video.

His twin prayers, the Lords Prayers and a Jewish prayer he said with his eyes closed whiles on set is laced throughout the video.



Watch the video below:



