3
Menu
News

How Wontumi’s latest GEG interview went: Sports car, golden chain, Jewish prayer

Chairman Wontumi Happy Chairman Wontumi

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, was the main guest on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show last Thursday, July 14.

He had a multi-subject interview with show host Paul Adom-Otchere discussing principally government’s resort to the International Monetary Fund, New Patriotic Party, NPP, politics and the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) among other issues.

He appeared on set in a white short-sleeve shirt with what appeared to be a golden chain and a brown khaki trousers with sneakers.

The Good Evening Ghana team shared a behind the scenes video of his arrival and engagements before joining Adom-Otchere on set.

Wontumi arrived at the station in a black sports car, self-driven, and was met at the entrance by Adom-Otchere and some crew members. He was subsequently showed around the offices and studios per the video.

His twin prayers, the Lords Prayers and a Jewish prayer he said with his eyes closed whiles on set is laced throughout the video.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
Related Articles: