How Zanetor ‘boomed’ like her father about ‘hard’ NDC issues at 1-year anniversary

Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings touched on critical issues regarding the country and the NDC

Her father, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was known for his daring nature and blunt utterances and Dr. Zanetor Rawlings appeared to have assumed that position on Friday, November 12, 2021.

During an address at the party’s memorial ceremony held in honour of her late father, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, touched on some critical issues regarding cracks in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the current state of the country.



From admonishing the ruling government to acknowledge the role of the NDC’s founder, Mr. Rawlings, to urging for a reunion of the party’s leaders and wife of the late founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Zanetor didn’t hesitate to spit ‘boom’ words one after the other.



These are the key highlights of her ‘boom speech’ during the party’s memorial ceremony on Friday:



If today people have democracy that they can be using to now suppress people, they should thank someone.

If Ghana today is a shining example of democracy today, they should thank Jerry Rawlings and those he worked with to establish that republic.



The fourth republic is our legacy, let us not shy away from what we have been a part of.



On occasions like this, we take advantage of that to look within and look at one another to see where we’ve made our mistakes and how we can correct them



The foundation is strong today because of how it started even if the roof is shaking, because we have a strong foundation, we can rebuild and repair what has been damaged.

I’d like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he will not pass when he did, let us recognize that we do not know when our last day will be, let’s make amends.



On this particular occasion, I will say the thing that nobody will say. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was an integral part of the party, let’s do what we have to do to bring her back.



In every family, there’s conflict, but in every family, there are elders who will be part of the mediation of the conflict. I am calling on our elders, this is the time.



We don’t know what tomorrow holds but if we want true victory, so that we can rescue the people of Ghana from where we are today, let us do what we have to do.

Our cadres were asked not to be a part of the mainstream moving forward, permit me to say, perhaps that was a mistake but it’s not too late. Many of our cadres are still alive and in every society, the younger generation learns from the old, let us call them back and let us go back to them and let us learn our history, it is something to be proud of.



Let them mentor our young executives and members so they know where we came from. If today we have the fourth republic, we must proudly talk about where we started.



The French celebrate their revolution, the Russians same, all the countries that have gotten where they have gotten to, in spite of the problems in their history, they don’t delete and pretend that those parts did not exist.



They accept it because that is part of learning to ensure that the mistakes of the past do not repeat themselves.

The story of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings is a story that is our story. It was not only him, it was all of us and some of them have passed on. We must make sure that our story gets told for generations to come so that no one can change the history and change the truth of what really happened and how we got here today.



Ghana became a stable country and more so for others who thought that they did not want to be a part of nation building to suddenly realise that the train was leaving and they needed to get on board and so if today, by courtesy of that, they are at the helm of affairs, they owe a debt of gratitude not just to Jerry Rawlings but to a lot of the cadres who have passed on and a lot of them who are living in abject poverty because they live by the principles and ideals of the revolution.



In the CapeCoast Rally, leading to the 2016 election, our founder reminded us about something, he gave us a little bit of advise, that we should not try to be like them. We know our history, we know our ideology, we know our identity.



Let us be true to ourselves, the National Democratic Congress has a lot to be proud of and if we will live by our virtues and our values and our principles, there is no election that we cannot win. With God’s grace, with hard work and with unity, we shall persevere and we shall win in 2024. I thank you so much, God bless you.