10
Menu
News

How a 7-year-old boy brought dead father back to life through prayer – Pentecost Chairman narrates

Apostle Eric Nyamekye Chairman Of The Church Of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For people of the Christian faith, inexplicable events form a core part of their belief, and the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has recounted one such event where a young boy prayed for his dead father to come back to life.

Delivering his State-of-the-Church Address at the 46th Session of the General Council Meetings of the Church at the Pentecost Convention Centre - Gomoa-Fetteh, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the apostle shared how the young Sunday school boy, prayed the resurrection of his father who had been pronounced dead by doctors at the Worawora Government Hospital.

According to the chairman, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor insisted on praying for his idol worshiping father when he was medically pronounced dead and was being prepared for the mortuary.

“To the surprise of the nurses and doctors at the facility, his seven-year-old son, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor, said he would not allow them to take the body of his dead father to the mortuary until he had prayed for the father to wake up,” an excited Apostle Nyamekye is quoted in a report by the official website of the Church of Pentecost.

While the body was being transported to the mortuary after the boy had said his prayer, the deceased started shaking and was rushed back for attention.

“By God’s grace, he was restored to life, surrendered his life to Christ, and, together with his wife, was baptised on June 26, 2022,”, Apostle Nyamekye narrated.

In his address, the Chairman admonished leaders of the church to give priority to children and the youth.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was a guest of honour at the event emphasised the need for more light to be shed on issues of national discourse as a way of finding solutions to the nation’s problems.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law