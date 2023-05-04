How a 7-year-old boy brought dead father back to life through prayer – Pentecost Chairman narrates

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye

For people of the Christian faith, inexplicable events form a core part of their belief, and the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has recounted one such event where a young boy prayed for his dead father to come back to life.

Delivering his State-of-the-Church Address at the 46th Session of the General Council Meetings of the Church at the Pentecost Convention Centre - Gomoa-Fetteh, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the apostle shared how the young Sunday school boy, prayed the resurrection of his father who had been pronounced dead by doctors at the Worawora Government Hospital.



According to the chairman, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor insisted on praying for his idol worshiping father when he was medically pronounced dead and was being prepared for the mortuary.



“To the surprise of the nurses and doctors at the facility, his seven-year-old son, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor, said he would not allow them to take the body of his dead father to the mortuary until he had prayed for the father to wake up,” an excited Apostle Nyamekye is quoted in a report by the official website of the Church of Pentecost.



While the body was being transported to the mortuary after the boy had said his prayer, the deceased started shaking and was rushed back for attention.



“By God’s grace, he was restored to life, surrendered his life to Christ, and, together with his wife, was baptised on June 26, 2022,”, Apostle Nyamekye narrated.

In his address, the Chairman admonished leaders of the church to give priority to children and the youth.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was a guest of honour at the event emphasised the need for more light to be shed on issues of national discourse as a way of finding solutions to the nation’s problems.



