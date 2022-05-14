How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant

Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu is accused of snatching Stephen Tengey from his wife

Woman narrates losing her husband to a police officer amidst tears

Woman reports police officer for snatching her husband



Tema Divisional Police Commander confirms alleged husband snatching involving office



A 43-year-old woman has recounted how she lost her husband of three years to a police officer in charge of a case she was involved in.



According to Mary Agbenu Edorla, she has lost her husband, Stephen Tengey to Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanyo Afenu, of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) division of the Tema Katamanso Police Station.



Narrating her story in an interview with Daily Guide amidst tears, the aggrieved woman said she got to meet the officer after a domestic help living with her family left their house and was brought back by the police.

“The girl actually stole my money, and when I reprimanded her, she left the house to an unknown place,” she stated.



She narrated that the domestic help was brought back in the company of a police officer and a neighbour who explained that the girl had been spotted loitering about in an uncompleted building.



According to the neighbour, the girl when she was questioned confessed that her mother had threatened to assault her.



The aggrieved woman said she was subsequently invited to the station to give her statement while she was asked to invite the biological parents of the domestic help to the police station.



“My husband upon his return to the house was given the news and quickly he drove to the police station where Chief Inspector Afenu was the case officer.

“The case officer, upon introduction asked my husband to go to the village of the victim to bring her biological parents, which he did.



“After settling the case, I realised that Chief Inspector Afenu constantly called my husband on phone at night, and whenever I ask, he tells me it was part of their investigations (sic).



“I accepted this excuse until one day when I saw some nude pictures she had sent to the mobile phone of my husband, and that was when I discovered that they were having an affair,” she said.



According to Madam Edorla, the police officer when she confronted her initially denied having an affair with her husband until she one day sighted her husband leaving Chief Inspector Afenu’s house a morning after he had gone to spend the night.



She stated that she confronted her and, in the process, her husband assaulted her.

“I initially reported the matter to some senior police officers at the station where the woman works, but they did nothing, so personally, I reported the case to Chief Superintendent Adu, the Divisional Commander,” she disclosed.



In her interview with the newspaper, a disgruntled Madam Edorla said “I introduced my husband to her while she was investigating a case I was involved in. She requested that my husband rather assisted her with the investigations, and all I could see was her later having an affair with my husband.”



“This police woman used to call my husband at odd hours but I was made to believe that she needed information from my husband for her investigations, but little did I know that they were having an affair,” she goes on to say with tears.



“Now she has succeeded in taking away my husband in the name of investigations and as we speak, they are currently living as husband and wife,” she goes on to say.



Meanwhile, the Divisional Commander for Tema, Chief Superintendent Kwadwo Badu-Adu has confirmed that the alleged affair of Chief Inspector Afenu has come to his attention.

According to Daily Guide, the commander noted that a case of assault was reported by the woman to his outfit, and it was through his interrogation that the matter of Chief Inspector Afenu’s alleged affair came out.



He stated that that the DOVVSU branch at his office is handling the case, but they were yet to get Stephen Tengey to assist them in the investigations.