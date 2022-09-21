How a sister’s fiancé orchestrated victim's death in Mankessim

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey

Correspondence from the Central Region

Following the suspected murder of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim in the Central Region, new details about her death are coming in.



It has emerged that the pastor who has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder is the deceased sister’s fiancé.



According to the family, Georgina who had attended an interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training College in Cape Coast was reportedly picked up by the suspect after the interview.



They indicate that following her disappearance, a friend at the institution alerted the family that she was picked up by the sister’s fiancé in a private car.

The mother of the deceased, Grace Andoh, has revealed that the family is shocked their own daughter’s fiancé could engage in such a callous act.



“The family is in shock and could hardly believe that our future son-in-law could do this to us. We least expected him to be behind this act”.



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the suspect allegedly demanded an amount of GH¢15,000 from the family to perform some rituals to help find her but the family refused to pay.