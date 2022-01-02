How a stranger brought to life the 'pilot' dreams of a class five boy

This Class Five boy got lucky and was given a tour of the airport

A young boy's dream of being a pilot

Class five pupil makes a paper aeroplane



Airport worker engages lonely boy at KIA car park



He lives with his father at Opeibea in Accra, not too far from the Kotoka International Airport, and so it has become easy for him to dream of becoming a pilot in the future.



That dream, further intensified by the fact that on a daily basis, he sees enough numbers of planes fly out and fly into the airport.



This class five pupil steals the least opportunity to walk all the way into the airport precincts, just to catch closer glimpses of travelers as well as watch airplanes as they used the airport.

That was how, on one of those days, when his father was away, this little boy, only identified as Jonathan, again found himself at the KIA, this time, carrying with him a miniature, self-made paper airplane.



According to a Facebook user by the name Nii Odoi Bubuashie KevinHart, in a post dated November 11, 2021, he met the boy on the day just after he had ended his shift for the day.



He explained how the little boy was playing when until he saw him and started to bolt.



“My duty was over, so I was going home when I saw this kid playing on the pavement with his self-made paper plane. When I got closer, he began to run away. I told him to stop for he shouldn't be afraid,” he narrated.



The narrator continued, sharing his concern on why the boy was alone and decided to engage him in a conversation.

“It was 8pm so I asked where he was coming from and why he was alone.



He said "he lives at Opeibia which is 12 minutes walk away. He lives with his dad who is not around at the moment and was feeling lonely so he decided to come watch aeroplanes and people traveling.



“He is in class five and his dream is to be a pilot when he grows. He looks very disciplined and respectful,” he wrote.



Impressed and moved by the little boy’s desire, Nii Odoi decided to give him an even better experience of what he was there for.



“To give him more hope and also for him to believe and not give up on his dreams, I took him on a little trip to terminal three.

“We couldn't get to the Tarmac where the aeroplanes were for him to have a good look at them but with the little of him seeing the pilots, air hostesses and passengers doing the check-in, you could see the joy written on his face which is priceless.



“I hope he would go back to school and will have a great story to tell his friends,” he said.



