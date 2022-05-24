How a woman was attacked by armed robbers in front of her house

File photo

Armed robbers attack woman on motorbike

Video of daylight robbery in Dansoman emerges



Woman robbed on her way home after church



A woman who was returning from church has been robbed in front of her house at Dansoman in Accra.



In a viral video, armed robbers on a motorbike drove pass the woman and later made a quick turn at her gate.



All of a sudden, one of them jumped from the motorbike and snatched her hand bag.

The woman was pushed to the floor while she tried to prevent the robbers from taking her bag but the robbers kept hitting her until she surrendered it.



The robbers immediately left the scene while the woman took a few steps into her house, shocked by what just happend to her.



Below is the video



