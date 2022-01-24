How a would-be couple’s wedding day was totally ruined by the Apiate explosion

An accident involving a DAF truck and a motorcycle caused an explosion, reports say

As many continue to count their losses after the widespread explosion at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Western region, the unfortunate story of a would-be couple has emerged.



With plans far advanced for their marriage ceremony which was scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022, the unfortunate disaster of last Thursday, January 20, has left the marriage ceremony of two “dedicated members” of a church in great limbo.



According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report, this was announced by the Head pastor of the Dominion Miracle Centre of Faith, Rev. Derrick Eshun.



“The wedding has been called off until later when we see what we can do. It is very unfortunate but life will continue and we pray that everything will be fine afterwards,” he said.

Until a later date is set for the “special day” of this soon-to-be wedded couple, the church and its members also continue to salvage all they can from the debris left behind after the explosion.



“I was in the house when one church member called me that the whole Apiate is burning… I went to the hospital and found that many people were there and some were in critical condition so I had to help them before I rushed here to see what has happened,” Rev. Derrick Eshun told the GNA about how he heard the news.



But how did the explosion happen?



According to the Ghana Police Service's situational report of the Thursday afternoon explosion, there was an accident involving a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.

“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” the Police said further.



The Ghana Police Service later deployed some officers from the Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations to the scene of the incident.



The teams were led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi.



Meanwhile, a delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of governments response efforts once the situation is brought under control.