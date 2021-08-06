How an NPP MP was made to ‘waste’ 8 hours at airport by Africa World Airline

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament of Subin Constituency

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament of Subin Constituency has narrated how he was made to spend eight hours at the Kumasi Airport by Africa World Airline staff.



Speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana program on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the MP lamented how he was kept in the dark over flight arrangements which dvelopment resulted in him being late for Parliament.



He recounted that the episode degenerated into a situation where he was physically prevented from boarding a plane to Accra despite having a pass.

“I was shocked by what happened to me on Monday. I have used the airline industry for over 30 years and I haven’t experienced something like this before. I left Accra on Friday to visit my constituency. I had a 10:10 flight with Africa World to come back to Accra. Normally I’m always at the airport two hours ahead of time because I hate being called when you are not around.



"I go to the airport and checked in for my boarding pass. I was in my car making calls when I saw the 9am flight delayed. I saw a very prominent man and we had a conversation. I was informed that my flight had been delayed and pushed to 11:30.



"It wasn’t time so I was cool only to be told that when the 11:30 flight got to Kumasi that my flight had been cancelled and I had to come to Parliament. Nobody had the courtesy to even speak to me of alternative arrangement.



“In the end, I got there at 8:45 am and left Kumasi at 3:15pm. I was stuck in the airport. I got to Accra at 4pm so I spent about 8 hours at the airport and not even an apology. The sickening part is that when I told them I had a boarding pass, they got this young man to prevent me from entering the plane. Because I’m a politician you can’t speak about it. He stood in front of the gate to physically prevent me. Not even a single phone call,” he said.



Eugene Boakye Antwi was commenting on #FixTheCountry protest which was ongoing at the time of the show.

He reasons that his experience is why Ghanaians citizens must do some introspection of themselves before attacking the political class.



He wondered why the campaigners would want President Akufo-Addo to address a situation like that when it’s obvious that it has got more to do with personal discipline than a decision by a political leader.



“Politicians are Ghanaians too, so we look at our upbringing before coming into power so they shouldn’t see politicians as a different breed. Sometimes they must also look at themselves. The lawlessness, disregard for rule of law, indiscipline in our country are all matters that ought to be looked at,” he said.