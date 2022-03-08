How angry Fomena NPP youth repainted party office with NDC colours

In an attempt to tell executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they are seriously against a move by the party to impose the second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Andrews Asiamah on them, the party youth in Fomena have painted the party office with NDC colours.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, the youth are seen changing the traditional colours of white, blue and red to the colours of the largest opposition party Red, White, Green and Black.



The youth say their displeasure emanates from the fact that apart from attempts to impose a candidate on them for the 2024 Parliamentary elections, they have been disallowed to take part in the ongoing polling station election.



Apart from painting the office with NDC colours, they placed placards that read “let the constitution work, “no unopposed”, “let the constitution work” to drum home their demands of the party and its executives.

“We will resist any attempt by NPP party executives to impose the independent candidate together with his supporters on the faithful NPP supporters within the constituency,” a youth activist in Fomena said on February 23.



