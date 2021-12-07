How appointees treat NPP footsoldiers determines our future in 2024 - NAFCO Boss Hanan

CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company(NAFCO), Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has revealed that how the New Patriotic Party(NPP) bigwigs treat its base comprising of footsoldiers determines its future.

He underscored the pivotal role played by footsoldiers of the party indicating that their contributions to the success of the party in past and future elections cannot be swept under the carpet.



Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab warned that if the morale of these groups of persons is dampened, the NPP is doomed reiterating the need for them to be given preferential treatment in the scheme of affairs.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Tallahassee Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Florida USA, he said” Paying attention to the Grassroots or what has generally become known as foot-soldiers. This is very critical to our success or otherwise in 2024. Many are those we have been able to assist gain: employment, school admission, travelling opportunity, scholarship”

On trumpeting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led administration to the Ghanaian people he said “our achievements are as important as the way they are communicated and explained to the Ghanaian people. If we fail to communicate well, the opposition is always on standby to sow seeds of deception and propaganda among the voters. Very often, we may be angered or frustrated by comments and reactions of the public, but it is important we keep cool heads”



To this end, he appealed to the rank and file of the party to be wary of propaganda being embarked on by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) aimed at distracting government from delivering its mandate to Ghanaians.



“It is important that we do not sit aloof and watch our opponents, especially the NDC engage in propaganda and lies. We must, to boot their own words, meet them boot for boot. Let us exhibit our bravery”, he urged.