21
Menu
News

How bitter kola saved the life of American rapper Meek Mill

Meek Mill Bitter Kola American rapper, Meek Mill

Mon, 20 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bitter kola has a host of health benefits

• The plant is usually found in Central and Western Africa

• The seed of the bitter kola plant is chewed raw

Garcinia kola popularly called bitter kola is a West African plant proven to be a cure for several illnesses.

Bitter kola, when chewed raw, provides a host of medicinal benefits to the human body.

American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams better known as Meek Mill, in a recent revelation on Twitter has narrated how bitter kola changed his life.

Mill said the seed from the bitter kola plant cured a medical condition he had with his stomach that several doctors couldn't find a permanent cure to for years.

"Bitter kola nut changed my life...I feel like we ‘black people’ need to be more educated about Africa!" he wrote in a tweet dated September 18, 2021.

In a separate tweet, Meek Mill added: "My stomach been messed up almost 2 years. I been to a bunch of doctors ... I took a African herb and it fixed my stomach like magic!"

Research has proven that the bitter kola seed helps fight health problems including:

- Diabetes

-Inflammation

- Common cold

- Improve the immune system

- Hepatitis

- Glaucoma

Below are the posts by Meek Mill



Source: www.ghanaweb.com