How boy’s ‘Our Day’ list sparked excitement, donations on social media

Young Boy Our Letter The boy's letter to his mom

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The boy listed items he would want his mom to get him on 'Our Day'

•A shot of the list was posted on Twitter and people reacted with admiration for the boy's creativity

•Several brands have offered to make the 'Our Day' a memorable one for the boy

‘Our Days’ are practically dream days for every school going child. Even at the top level of the education hierarchy, the day of vacation comes with its own unique feeling of relief and excitement.

It is a day where one relaxes, chills with friends, networks and climaxes the activities of a long tedious academic term.

For the younger group, Our Day presents a platform to show off their best clothes, best toys and prove that your parents got the best culinary skills.

Whiles Our Days have been a common feature of Ghanaian academic system since the ‘days of Abraham,’ rarely do they become the focus of social media interactions.

The events of Thursday, July 29, 2021 on social media platform Twitter are however different as ‘Our Day’ gained the top trends courtesy of a well-written list of Our Day items by a nine-year-old boy.

A twitter user with the name ‘Gambit’ posted a shot of a list of items a son of his working colleague had written.

The petition titled ‘Things to bring to my Our Day’ and dated July 29, 2021 captures Oswald detailing to his mother the items he would expect at his Our Day which is today, July 30, 2021.

Oswald, after penciling down all the items which include packs of biscuits, bottles of drinks and his I-pad, reminded his mother thus: “It my day on Friday so please don’t disappoint me. Otherwise you will ruin my day that if I don’t celebrate well, I will have to wait for a long time again.”

The young lad then capped it off with what can best be described as emotional blackmail, jogging his mother’s attention to the fact that “I didn’t disappoint you in the exams so please don’t disappoint me.”

The post quickly blew up with raved reviews of the child’s writing skills as well as shock by the number of items captured on the list.

With the tweet capturing the trends, brands and celebrities hopped on it and offered in various ways to give the young lad an unforgettable Our Day experience.

From musicians offering to perform to food brands indicating readiness to feast him and his classmates, this Our Day will most likely be a remarkable one for the kid.

Even media houses and education institutions have all expressed readiness to play their part in giving the kid a memorable Our Day.

