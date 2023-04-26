How business mogul Atu Mould’s family sold his luxury cars to build dormitory block for Adisadel College

Atu Mould's fleet of cars (top) and the ADISCO dormitary block the proceeds was used for (down)

Relatives of the late business magnate, Miguel Atu Mould, sold his set of luxury cars to construct a dormitory for his alma mater, Adisadel College (ADISCO).

The fleet of luxury cars that were sold for the project included a Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Harracan and an Ariel Atom.



The fleet also had a GT Shelby, a Nissan GTR and a Harley Davidson motorbike according to a report by graphiconline.com.



In all, the family was about to raise some GH¢5 million, all of which was used to contrast the dormitory, which was inaugurated and handed over to the management of Adisadel College on Saturday, April 22, 2023.



The dormitory block, which was named the Atu Mould House, has six rooms, each having the capacity to accommodate 150 beds with lockers, toilet facilities and ironing space.

In addition, it has a borehole with overhead tanks and a well-furnished visitor’s sitting room with a television.



According to a new report by the graphic.com.gh, the idea to sell the cars and use the proceeds to construct the dormitory block was that of Atu’s mother, Sati Ocran.



One of the late Atu brothers, Lee Ocran Tandoh, said that he (Atu Mould) bought the fleet of luxury cars because of his love for cars.



“Almost all the source of funding for the project had come directly from the proceeds of the sale of his most beloved worldly possessions which were his toys (cars),” Ocran Tandoh is quoted to have said at handing over ceremony.

“Apart from the significant monetary value these cars collectively possessed, the sentimental value of the cars was priceless by virtue of the love Atu had for his ‘toys’,” he told GraphineOnline.



“Even in the construction and finish of the building, we believe we have been guided by Atu’s spirit in the sense that in every step of the way we have been asking ourselves; how would Atu have done this or how would he have wanted that done. And it is important because Atu was very particular in the way he wanted his things done. To put it in another way Atu had his standards, and without any bias of being his brother, Atu’s standards were nothing short of excellence,” he added.



About the late Atu Mould:



Atu Mould was a star of Chana's lucrative logistics market.

He was the Chief Executive of Makam Plant Hire, an indigenous company that deals in the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics.



His company was in charge of the Axim Sea Defence project undertaken to save lives and property



The seven-kilometre project which stretched from Brawire to Apewosika was meant to protect the ancient coastal town in the Nzema East Municipality from the ravages of the sea and the Sea.



