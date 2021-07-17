How can a Presidential staffer make a pedophilic comment and still have his job? – Ras Mubarak asks

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has wondered why a presidential staffer, Nana Hesse Ogyiri is still at post after exposing himself as a child predator on social media.



According to him, if it were a civilized country, Nana Hesse Ogyiri would have been sacked in less than 48 hours for making a pedophilic comment about a teenager.



Ras Mubarak in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb said, “I’m told the said gentleman works in the Office of the President. If that’s indeed true, then he ought to be kept too far away from such high office, and kept too far away from little girls. Clearly, the type who pass snide remarks about women in the workplace. In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours.”

“We live in a country where it has almost become normal for persons in high office and positions of trust to routinely harass women and girls, and in isolated cases harass men and boys. These things happen because of a predatory mindset of the Nana Hesse Ogyiris of our society. We must not allow it to fester. How can a Presidential Staffer make a pedophilic comment and still have his job?” he quizzed.



The former lawmaker said it’s about time the country owns a book for sex offenders.



This book, which will be kept by the Ghana Police Service will have the names, photographs and other details of predators, rapists and sex offenders.



It will later be made public to name and shame these offenders and a copy will be given to authorities for record-keeping.



“As a country, we need a sex offenders register, which should be kept by the police, where the names, photos and other details of predators, rapists and other sex offenders will be available to authorities and the general public,” part of his post read.

The presidential staffer, Nana Hesse Ogyiri in a post after sharing Farida Mahama's photo said, “Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very manageable. What do you think?”



This did not go down well with social media users who have not failed to criticise him for such sexist and pedophilic post about the 14-year-old girl.







