‘How can a political neophyte like Bawumia lead a great party like NPP?’ – Political analyst

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

A political analyst, Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi has described the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as someone who lacks the moral and intellectual prowess to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer.

According to the controversial analyst, the Vice President does not qualify to lead a big political party like the NPP because he is not well groomed for that assignment.



“The persons who groomed Alhaji Bawumia in Politics does not have any good track record…how can Bawumia manage NPP…he does not have the emotionla and intellectual prowess to manage a party like NPP,” he said.



He added that the NPP as a party is known to be one which has great intellectuals and astute politicians as founding fathers and therefore it will be improper for someone like Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead them.

“For me, it is unthink of to have someone like Alhaji Bawumia being the leader of a party like NPP, it is just something I cannot think of…,” he said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and two others will battle it on 4th November, 2023 when delegates of the party goes to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the party.



Dr Bawumia has become the front runner in the race which promises to be a heated one.