How can this be a failure? – Adom-Otchere takes on Kwame Pianim over Ofori-Atta’s performance

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana

Kwame Pianim slams Ofori-Atta over management of economy

Kwame Pianim reveals failed attempt to reach out to speak to Ofori-Atta



Adom-Otchere satisfied with economy under Ofori-Atta



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has offered a dissenting view to that of founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Pianim who views the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the economy as a ‘historic disaster’.



Kwame Pianim in an interview with TV3 in December 2021 criticized Ken Ofori-Atta’s handling of the economy.



Mr Pianim stated that the economy has witnessed no real progress under Ken Ofori-Atta and that attempts by him to offer some solutions have proven futile.

“No he hasn’t done a good job, he borrowed, he’s over borrowed and we are not getting value for money.”



He added “he needs to realise that he’s not just a budget and expenditure Minister, he’s Minister for Finance and Finance means growing the economy. He says we are the fastest growing, the narrative is wrong.



“When you say the economy is growing everything is honky dory and you are asking working to tighten their belt, of course they are not going to tighten their belt. Look Ken Ofori-Atta Atta has borrowed more than any Minister for Finance,” he added.



But Adom-Otchere, on his show, took on the renowned economist, stressing that his opinions are flawed.



Adom-Otchere in an editorial made a presentation on the economic figures under the Akufo-Addo government and wondered why Kwame Pianim would take such position.

He surmised that the economic indicators point to positive management by the government, hence the need to commend Ken Ofori-Atta.



The board chairman of the Ghana Airport Company said it would be unfair for anyone to pass judgement on Ken Ofori-Atta’s performance post-COVID-19.



“With the greatest of respect to Wofa Kwame Pianim, we do not agree with the statement because the data does not bear it out. We have been doing the digging and we’ve seen what happened with COVID. With the greatest of respect, we do not argue with Kwame Pianim,” he said.



